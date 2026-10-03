MAGA’S OWN Vile Image Emerges of New White House Press Aide The president’s newest mouthpiece, 24, has posed with a rifle while wearing a shirt with a nasty message about a Trump rival. @trendityidaholiving/Instagram

President Donald Trump’s new press office hire has previously posed toting a rifle and wearing a shirt that reads, “F--K JOE BIDEN.”

Beni Rae Harmony, 24, announced Friday she had been hired as an assistant press secretary and White House spokesperson. The image was unearthed by anti-MAGA accounts on social media shortly after.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Republican Virginia congressional candidate Jarome Bell posted the photo of Harmony on Instagram in 2021. Its caption reads, “My campaign Public Affairs Director @beniraeharmony is a beast. This is how we roll.”

The new White House press aide liked the post that tagged her. Instagram

Harmony’s official Instagram account liked the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bell ran for Congress in 2022 and, although Harmony’s LinkedIn page does not mention him by name, it lists her as the director of public affairs for a “U.S. Political Campaign” around that time. The description says one of her responsibilities was serving as a liaison for the Republican Party of Virginia Beach—where Bell ran.

Beni Rae Harmony announced her hiring on Friday. X/Beni Rae Harmony

Harmony joins the White House press team amid a White House staff exodus that began with former Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt resigning in August.

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

For the past year, Harmony has served as a White House correspondent for the right-wing network Real America’s Voice. The channel airs Steve Bannon’s weekday show, The Charlie Kirk Show hosted by Blake Neff and Andrew Kolvet, and Ted Nugent’s Spirit Campfire.

Play Video

Harmony joined Real America’s Voice after leaving WICS-ABC20 in Springfield, Illinois, where she says she was suspended for sharing an unprompted on-air tribute to Charlie Kirk after he was killed in September 2025.

She said the tribute was “non-partisan” and called Kirk, whom she worked under at Turning Point USA from 2020 to 2021, a “mentor.” According to her LinkedIn profile, Harmony also interned for Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar and the scandal-ridden former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Last month, Harmony traveled with the press pool during Trump’s trip to Ireland and, last week, she took CNN’s spot on Air Force One when Trump traveled to Tennessee for a college football game.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register