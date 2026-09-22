SERIOUS Vile ‘Manosphere’ Star Hit With Disturbing Criminal Charges The “looksmaxxer” is in trouble with the law. Again. Twitch/Clavicular

Police have charged streamer and self-described “looksmaxxing” influencer Clavicular with rape, as well as with providing a minor with alcohol and drugging an individual for the purposes of sex. The 20-year-old influencer, real name Brandon Peters, was hit with the charges in Cape Cod on Sept. 8, stemming from an alleged incident that took place in May of last year. His representatives said in a statement that he “has not been physically served,” and accused The Bulwark, which first broke the news, of “exaggerating the status of a case to boost traffic.” It’s not the first time the controversial streamer, who built an online following by undergoing bizarre and often extreme treatments to maximize his perceived attractiveness, has run into trouble with the law. Authorities in Florida charged him in April for unlawful discharge of a firearm after an online video that appeared to show him shooting at an alligator in the Everglades. His lawyer said of that incident that Peters was “following the instructions of a licensed airboat guide,” that he’d “relied on that guidance,” and that “no animals or people were harmed.”

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