Vin Diesel might have promised a “final trilogy to end the saga” that is the Fast & the Furious franchise—beginning with the eight installment, Fate of the Furious—but now it appears he might tweak that vow just a little. Games Radar reports that while speaking with its sister publication, Total Film, Diesel said Fast 10 might become a two-parter finale, following in the footsteps of such grand franchises as Harry Potter, The Hunger Games, and, yes, Twilight.

“I started planning for Fast 10 before we started filming Fast 9,” Diesel said. “The universe is so robust and so rich with talent and rich with story that, on one level, it’s totally feasible to have spinoffs, and I think that’s something that is inevitable. … And for the fans, should Fast 10 parts one and two be the conclusion, it would be nice for this world to continue for generations to come.”

Spinoffs are, indeed, inevitable—especially given that Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson already released one last year with Hobbs & Shaw. (Did Diesel neglect to mention the film due to his old feud with Johnson? You decide!) But the most fascinating part of this quote would be the words “should parts one and two be the conclusion.”

For one thing, as we said, this implies that Fast 10 will be split in twain. And unlike most franchises, which we’d argue really didn’t need their two-parter endings, this one has earned it. Dominic Toretto’s journey has taken us around the world and back. After all the explosions, car chases, armored trucks and epic jumps, this franchise has earned as many finales as it wants.

Which leads us to the second implication of that quote, which seems to hint that Fast 10... might not be the end at all? Truth be told, we’d forgotten Fast films eight through 10 were even meant to be a conclusion; something about Dominic Toretto’s story feels eternal. Even after the world burns to a crisp, it’s nice to imagine Fast films releasing ad infinitum into the abyss.

Anyway, in the meantime, Fast 9 is due out this spring, and Universal recently released the first trailer. Come for John Cena as Dom Toretto’s beefy brother, and stay for the classic, insane car jumps.