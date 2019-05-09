Vince’s New Subscription Service Lets You Rent New Looks For a (Surprisingly) Low Monthly Rate

Whether you’re still searching for a last-minute (but thoughtful!) Mother’s Day gift or are just figuring out how to update your wardrobe for spring in an affordable way, check out Vince’s newest offering. The accessible luxury brand has joined the clothing rental space with Vince Unfold, which is big news for people who can’t get enough of their minimalist-yet-sophisticated clothing.

Here’s how it works: You select all of the Vince pieces you like and the service sends you four items at a time for a flat monthly rate of $160 — which is a good value when you consider that a single item of clothing from Vince can surpass that price tag on its own. You can wear the clothing as often as you like and send it back when you’re ready for the next batch—a week later, a month later, whatever works for you. The return bag is pre-paid and everything is dry cleaned once returned. A useful perk: You can even purchase the pieces you love at a discounted price.

Vince Unfold offers unlimited access to a huge range of the brand’s classic styles. They’re known for minimalist yet elevated silhouettes and for marrying simple luxury with durability – and you can always find the latest styles in their new arrivals section.

Think about how often you (or your mom) buy new clothing and the math says it all: Vince Unfold has opened its doors for you to sport the latest Vince styles without any long -term commitments (you can cancel your subscription at any point). And if you’re gifting it for Mother’s Day, you don’t have to worry about shipping and you’ll be helping mom wear the latest styles for months to come. As Vince Unfold says: Rent, return, repeat — or keep!

