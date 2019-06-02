Virginia Beach Gunman Gave Two Weeks’ Notice Hours Before Shooting Colleagues

The 40-year-old Virginia Beach civil engineer who shot and killed 12 people, including 11 colleagues, gave two weeks notice from his job hours before he opened fire in the building where he worked, officials said Sunday morning.

It was not immediately clear why DeWayne Craddock resigned from his post in the city’s Department of Public Utilities where he had worked for 15 years and what he wrote in his resignation email.

