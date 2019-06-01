Virginia Beach Shooting Victims Were Engineers, Admin Assistants, Agents

In wake of what he called a “senseless incomprehensible act of violence,” Virginia Beach city manager Dave Hansen named and briefly eulogized the 12 victims—11 city employees and a contractor—who lost their lives when a disgruntled engineer who worked in the same building opened fire.

The victims were ethnically diverse men and women who were just finishing their work week on a Friday afternoon at city's municipal public works complex. when DeWayne Craddock, 40, cut their lives short.

Speaking Saturday morning at a news conference, Hansen said he knew and worked with each of the employees.

“We want you to know who they were so in the days and weeks to come, you will learn what they meant to all of us, to their families to their friends and to their co-workers,” Hansen said. “They leave a void we will never be able to fill.”

He then showed a picture of each victim, pausing to explain the role each . played and how long they worked for the city of Virginia Beach. One had been there just 11 months, another had been there more than 40 years. One man was a contractor in the office that day to secure a permit.

Lakita C. Brown was a right of way agent for Public Works who had been employed by the city for 4.5 years.

Tara Walsh Gallagher was a public works engineer who had worked there for six years.

Mary Louise Gale was also a right of way agent, working for the city for 24 years.

Alexander Mikhail Gusev was an engineer for the city for eight years.

Katherine A. Nixon was an engineer with Public Utilities who worked for the city for ten years.

Richard H. Nettleton had worked for 28 years for the city as an engineer.

Christopher Kelly Rapp had been employed for the city in the public works department for just 11 months.

Ryan Cox had been an account clerk for 12.5 years.

Joshua A. Hardy was an engineering technician who had been employed for the city for 4.5 years.

Michelle “Missy” Langer was an administrative assistant who had been employed by the city for 12 years.

Robert “Bobby” Williams was a special projects coordinator with Public Utilities who had worked for the city for 41 years.

Herbert “Bert” Snelling was a contractor who was only in the building to apply for a permit.