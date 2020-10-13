Vizio’s Sound Bar Is 25% Off for Prime Day

Save 25% on Vizio’s Sound Bar

This extremely sleek sound bar comes with a wireless subwoofer as well, so you’ll be able to hear a pin drop.

Some say sound is more important than picture. I’m not sure I’d go that far, but it is underrated for sure. Vizio makes excellent TVs, sure, but they also make top notch sound bars. This one boasts immersive theater sound that makes it feel like jets are actually flying overhead, or rain is really falling from above. It does that powerful trick, while remaining sleek and easy to use.

