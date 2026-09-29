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MTV VMAs Score With Huge Ratings Win

Viewers tuned in to see the return of Madonna.

Taylor Swift and Madonna at The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), broadcasting live from the Peacock Theater on Sunday, September 27, 2026 on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*.

CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

By Cameron Adams

MTV’s Video Music Awards have scored their highest ratings in over 10 years. Sunday’s award show, dominated by Madonna and Taylor Swift, was watched by 8.43 million viewers across CBS and MTV, according to fast national live-plus-same-day Nielsen figures, as reported by The Wrap. The ratings also include an encore screening on MTV. The figures were a 51 percent increase from last year’s award show, which had been a six-year high for the event which launched in 1984. Monday’s event peaked with over 15 million viewers for the opening segment, which saw 68-year-old Madonna open the awards for the first time in 23 years. Her performance included guests Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter. The awards show posted its largest viewership in key advertiser demographics of adults 25-54, adults 18-49 and adults 18-34, with all audience demographics up over 30 percent from last year. Swift used the awards to premiere her new video Patient Zero, as well as pick up her 33rd VMA, making her the most-awarded musician in the history of the event. Monday’s show also featured tributes to George Michael, Nirvana and Dolly Parton.

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Read it at The Wrap

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