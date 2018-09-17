Lots of people have given serious consideration to quitting their job halfway through a workday—Vontae Davis actually did it. The Buffalo Bills cornerback came to the sudden realization that his time was up Sunday during halftime, when the Bills trailed the San Diego Chargers 28-6. He stunned Coach Sean McDermott after telling him he wanted to pull out the game—for good. “This isn’t how I pictured retiring from the NFL,” Davis said in a statement later Sunday night. “But today on the field, reality hit me fast and hard: I shouldn’t be out there anymore.” Davis has struggled with injuries—he missed most of the 2017 season with a serious groin problem that required surgery. Teammate Rafael Bush said: “In this game, we’re always taught to fight to the end, and for you to give up on your teammates in the middle of the game, I’ve never seen anything like that.”