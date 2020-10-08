Voters Deserve More Than the Non-Answers Kamala Harris Gave Them

Forget about the fly on Mike Pence’s head—the most cringeworthy moment of the night was Kamala Harris’s refusal to address the court packing question, among many other questions.

It was distressing to hear both candidates dodge a question about what they would do if the president became incapacitated while in office. Harris flatly ignored the question and instead told viewers about her personal background. If elected, Biden would be the oldest president in U.S. history. This deserved an answer. And it was just one of several questions Harris dodged.

Here, I’m thinking about questions of her past support of the Green New Deal (she was a co-sponsor), an inconvenient position that Harris would just as soon forget (for now, at least). After providing an unsatisfying answer, she pivoted to accusing the Trump administration of not believing in science. Harris also acted as if Biden’s positions on fracking and raising taxes only on Americans making $400k a year have always been clear and consistent. They have not. And asked about the U.S.’s “fundamental relationship” with China, she pivoted to talking about Trump’s “weird obsession” with denying Obama-Biden accomplishments.