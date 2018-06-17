VPN Infinity Gives You Lifetime Protection On Up To 10 Devices

At this point, you likely know what a virtual private network (VPN) is and how important it is to have one to protect yourself while browsing the web. However, they're not just for your computer, and many VPNs don't offer protection for all of the devices you regularly use to access the internet.

VPN Unlimited sought to change that with its Infinity plan, offering protection on up to 10 different devices, keeping the whole family covered—no matter where in the world you go. With this VPN, you can rest easy whenever you connect to public WiFi or do any kind of sensitive online activity, like banking.

As its name implies, this VPN delivers unlimited high-speed connection and access to a wide range of servers across the world to bypass geo-restrictions and mask your location. A lifetime plan normally costs $525, but Daily Beast readers can get one through the shop for just $55.99 today and save 89%.

