Waiting for SCOTUS: The Nerve-Wracking Monday LGBTQ Ritual

Are there any LGBTQ fingernails left?

On Sunday nights and early Monday mornings the online LGBTQ chatter is focused on whether the Supreme Court will issue—at 10 a.m. on that Monday morning—its long-awaited decision about whether it is OK to fire someone because they are gay or transgender. Nerves are shredded. On Monday morning this week, Lambda Legal’s tweet summed up the feelings of many waiting for news.

Mondays come, Mondays go, and there is still no decision over whether the court believes that Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects LGBTQ people from discrimination.