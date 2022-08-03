The Wallet Ninja 2.0 Is the Multitool That Keeps on Giving

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It is nearly impossible to think of the number of times over the course of a month I will need a screwdriver or a measuring tape or a nail file and even just a small mirror but have nothing on hand to help me out. Very similarly, using my keys or nails as a makeshift tool because I have nothing else on hand is a system that has only led to a rapid increase in my need for a nail file. There are so many random situations where having a tool on hand would make my life exponentially easier, but it’s not exactly practical to start carrying around a loose bag of tools and knick-knacks everywhere I go in case the need for them should arise. Fortunately, I found a game-changing and practical solution that doesn’t require a tool bag.

The Wallet Ninja 2.0 is the perfect way to carry your tool bag with you at all times—and all from a cardholder in your wallet. The Wallet Ninja is a multitool in the shape and size of a basic credit card, so it can easily fit in your pocket or in your wallet. Naturally, the slim profile and shape are major factors that add to its appeal because it isn’t clunky or too big to realistically be taken with you wherever without weighing you down. Yet, while its convenience and portability are major factors, by far the best part about it is the sheer versatility it offers. Nearly every time I need a tool or gadget for anything, the Wallet Ninja has what I’m looking for.

The Wallet Ninja 2.0 Buy at Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The first and arguably most important feature is the four corners of the card. Each corner is a different type of screwdriver. I have a Phillips head, flat head, and even an eyeglass screwdriver at the ready whenever I need it. The eyeglass screwdriver, in particular, has been a major help for tightening up loose sunglasses without missing a step when I’m out and about.

While the screwdriver might be the most important tool, the feature that I use the most by far is the internal bottle cap opener. The amount of times I have been at a party and there is literally not one single bottle cap opener for an entire room of people is almost comical. So, instead of every single person waiting in line just to open their drink, I just use the Wallet Ninja to speed up the process.

In addition to these tools, I have used the Wallet Ninja to open up boxes instead of letting my keys get all the tape gunk stuck to them, tidied up my nails with the file on the back, used the small mirror to make sure my hair looked alright, and tightened the legs on my bed frame using one of the six different hex wrench sizes. Furthermore, the gadget is also equipped with a cell phone holder which you can slide a card into and prop up your phone while you watch videos, two rulers for both inches and centimeters, a can opener, a fruit peeler, and a nail puller. I haven’t even used every single tool on the Wallet Ninja and I can’t imagine not always having it with me at all times.

