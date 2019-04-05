Walmart and Drew Barrymore Launch Flower Home, A New Line Of Kitschy and Classic Home Goods

Walmart has expanded its home offerings with the launch of a new collaboration with actor Drew Barrymore. Flower Home is a mashup of the simple, minimal mid-century style with a splash of ‘70s flare. There are patterns and bright colors galore paired with deep wood tones and soothing pastel ceramics.

The collection features products in a range of prices, from $18 vases, $24 bath sets, and $59 pieces of framed art up to 1960s-inspired velvet couches or upholstered beds for $899. I truly love that the line has something for every single part of your home. The beautiful patterns that adorn things like the Crescent Moon Upholstered Platform Bed and the Vintage Marble Mid-Century Accent Chair make these simple designs stand out. Even the small decor pieces, like the Vintage Palm Decorative Vase or the Ceramic Multi-Color Side Table, look like one-of-a-kind, artisanal pieces you want to show off.

There are even some great kitchenware staples like the Vintage Floral 16 Piece Dinnerware Set that make you feel like you have it all together, even if you’re eating leftover Chinese takeout.

The success of Drew Barrymore’s Walmart-exclusive makeup line, Flower Beauty, may have been the catalyst for the retail giant’s newest endeavor with the actor. Flower Home by Drew Barrymore is a physical manifestation of her bubbly personality and vintage charm, and it’s only at Walmart.

