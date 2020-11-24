Our Favorite Food Storage From W&P Is 25% Off for Black Friday

- 25% off sitewide at W&P.
- W&P’s portable, dishwasher-safe Porter bowls are some of my favorites, wrapped in silicone for extra durability.
- Shop the rest of our Black Friday deal picks here and all Amazon deals here.
We may not be traveling with our food very much right now, but you should always have food storage on hand. W&P makes some of our favorite food storage options and right now, all of their innovative items are 25% off. Pick up the Porter bowls to store leftovers or opt for a mug that will keep your drinks the perfect temp.
25% Off Sitewide
Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.