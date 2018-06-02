Want to Be Invited Back? Bring These Summerhouse Host Gifts

The next best thing to owning a vacation house is having a friend who has one. But before you can relax, you need to find the perfect gift to bring your hosts as a thank you for their hospitality.

So now that the season of weekend getaways has officially begun, here’s a list of some of my favorite new drink and food related presents that your hosts will no doubt appreciate and with any luck will secure your invitation for another visit.

BRING THE PUNCH

Two gallons of punch should get any party started. And what better bowl to serve punch in then this one ($75) designed by David Wondrich The Daily Beast’s Senior Drinks Columnist? It’s made of stoneware and inside features an image from 1795 and a perfect toast for a summer soirée.

VODKA SAMPLER

If you’re not sure what your host likes to drink, bring St. George’s sampler of three of its acclaimed vodkas ($25). In addition to its so-called All Purpose Vodka, there are 200 mL bottles of its Green Chile and California Citrus varieties.

EVERYONE LOVES DESSERT

When in doubt bring something for dessert. And just in time for the summer, La Maison du Chocolat introduced its new Bien Être Chocolate set ($34). It’s all dairy free and sugar free, and includes exotic treats like one made from dark chocolate ganache, mango and turmeric, and another featuring dark almond and squash seed praline with roasted squash seeds.

COFFEE UPGRADE

Make your host’s morning cup of coffee a work of art. Illy just introduced a limited-edition espresso cup set designed by Italian artist Max Petrone, aptly called Coffee Drawings. It includes six matching cups and saucers ($140).

And coffee fans will also love Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur ($40). It’s made in Australia from Arabica coffee and wheat vodka and has been a hit with bartenders since it came out five years ago. It has only recently become available in select U.S. markets.

SUMMER READING

“Graham Kerr is a TV icon, in his day as big a star as Johnny Carson, Lucille Ball, Fred Rogers, or any of the pioneers of early television,” wrote Matt and Ted Lee in the intro to the new edition of The Graham Kerr Cookbook ($32.50). This is the second pick in the special Classic Library Series of food books that the Lee Brothers are curating for Rizzoli. Kerr’s book, which was originally published in 1969, should not only be a nostalgic hit but inspire some epic meals.