Want to See an American Hero? Go to Your Bodega.

Ordinary people doing extraordinary things sums up so much of what we’ve seen during the coronavirus crisis in America. Health-care workers working round the clock, with some sadly losing their lives to the virus are the most notable. But there are other essential workers toiling quietly with no fanfare while ensuring food and medical supply lines remain intact, from truck drivers to postal workers to those working at businesses like Amazon. While many of us shelter safely at home, these people are risking contracting COVID-19.

In New York City there’s another group of people displaying this type of valor, although for some it’s not a matter of choice but economic survival. I’m talking about New York’s bodega owners. For those unfamiliar, “bodega” originates from the Spanish word for “storeroom” or “wine cellar” but in New York City, we know them as small, generally 24-hour grocery stores that carry just about everything from milk to fruit to nail scissors to you name it!

Plus, for some reason, many of the 16,000-plus bodegas have a pet cat wandering around the store. These typically family-run stores first start popping up in the Big Apple in the 1940s and ’50s in Hispanic communities and were primarily owned by Hispanic-Americans.