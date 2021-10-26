How Did No One See Kids Left Alone With Brother’s Skeleton in Houston House of Horrors?

As Houston police investigate the house of horrors where three children and a skeleton of a fourth were abandoned found in “deplorable” conditions, one thing is becoming clear: Warning signs were missed.

The siblings, who range in age from 7 to 15, had not been enrolled in school since May 2020. A neighbor found the older boy sleeping in a playground. Another neighbor complained about the persistent foul odor coming from the apartment.

In the end, it was the teen who had been caring for the three younger kids— in the absence of any adults—who summoned police to the home over the weekend.

What they found was something that Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said was a shocking scenario he had never seen in all his years in law enforcement.

The skeletal remains of a 9-year-old who had died as long as a year ago were inside the apartment with his three surviving brothers, two of whom were deemed malnourished.

Police located the boys’ mother and her boyfriend and questioned the pair, but then released them. Authorities have not explained why the kids were alone, how they survived on their own, how one of them died, or how no one noticed what was happening.

“In Texas, the first line of defense has always been teachers after our parents and family,” Dr. Bob Sanborn of child-advocacy group Children at Risk told Fox26. “These kids fell through the cracks in terms of identifying the problem.”

Beyond the kids vanishing from the school system during the pandemic, there were other red flags.

The woman who lived next door to the children’s unit told ABC13 that the smell coming the apartment was so vile, she could not turn on her air conditioning and she complained to the management office more than once.

The managers have declined comment.

Another local resident, Eric Chapman, told KHOU that she spoke to the oldest child after seeing him asleep on a playground slide.

“I asked him if he was hungry. He said, ‘Yeah,’ and I brought him out some food and some drinks,” Chapman said.

“He wouldn’t talk about his parents,” Chapman said, adding that she did not pressure him because “I did not want him not come to me for food. If you’re that hungry, I want him to come to me because I at least knew he was eating.”

Chapman said she was “disgusted” by what she later learned.

“If I knew something was wrong with any of those kids, I would have took all of them,” she said.

Local Child Protective Services officials took custody of the three remaining siblings but has not explained how it did not know they were endangered for so long.

“Child Protective Services does have history with the family, but there was no active CPS investigation at the time the children were discovered alone in their apartment,” CPS said in a statement.