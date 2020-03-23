Dr. Trump Is Getting Bored With This Public Health Stuff Already

After wasting months of precious time, one week ago, Donald Trump bowed to reality and started taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously. This included following the advice of Dr. Anthony Fauci and other experts, and encouraging social distancing to “flatten the curve” and slow transmission of the virus.

And that lasted….a week? Guess he got tired of being a “wartime president.”

Trump is now signaling he might be headed a different direction, tweeting right before midnight Sunday night: “ WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!”