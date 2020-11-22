Was Eve Made From Adam’s Missing Penis Bone?

The Bible starts, as most people know, with the creation of the universe, animals, and human beings. According to the Bible, God fashioned Adam out of dirt while Eve, who was created as a companion for Adam, was made out of one of Adam’s ribs. Or was she? A shocking academic theory proposes that rather than being whittled out of a rib, Eve was actually formed out of Adam’s os baculum or, to put this much more directly, man’s now-missing penis bone. As you might imagine, the theory has caused something of a stir.

Even from an ancient perspective, the idea that Eve was created out of a rib has some problems. Though ancient understandings of the machinations of the body were limited, death, decay, and ancient burial rituals meant that knowledge of the human skeleton was hardly out of reach. Moreover, as anyone who has taken an elementary class in human anatomy knows, the ribcage is not asymmetrical: generally speaking there doesn’t appear to be a rib missing on one side: most people have 12 pairs. Given that ancient people are as likely to have known this as we moderns, it’s worth asking what ancient readers thought was happening when God “caused a deep sleep to fall upon the man, and… took one of his ribs and closed up its place with flesh” (Gen. 2:21). Explanations for what this strange ancient organ transplant involved is where things take a turn for the scandalous.

In both his book and a 2015 article in Biblical Archeology Review, Ziony Zevit, a distinguished professor of Biblical Literature and Northwest Semitic Languages at American Jewish University in Bel-Air, California, argues that tsela’ —the Hebrew word that is usually translated as ‘side’ or ‘rib’ has been misunderstood. It actually refers to Adam’s os baculum or penis bone. Of the 40 times the word tsela’ is used in the Hebrew Bible it refers to something “off-center” or lateral to the main structure (often an antechamber or side building). In anatomical terms, Zevit argues, that seems like an apt description for the penis. The fact the underside of the penis has a “seam” of sorts (somewhat delicately known as a raphé) that forms around 10 weeks old may well have created the impression that men have a scar where God performed this primordial bone graft and then sealed Adam back up.