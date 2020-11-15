Was Jesus Ugly? The Early Church Thought So

What do you imagine when you picture Jesus? Do you picture a fair-skinned man with flowing light brown hair in a white caftan? Do you try to be more historically accurate and imagine him as a Middle Eastern man with tanned or dark skin, dark hair, brown eyes, and perhaps a beard? Or do you envision a balding man with a monobrow, hunchback, and patchy beard who stood about four and a half feet tall? If you picked the last option then, congratulations, your perspective aligns with that of the early church. While most artists and modern filmmakers portray Jesus as dreamy, ancient Christians seem to have thought that he was pretty ordinary-looking if not, in their estimation, downright ugly.

Though scholar Joan Taylor has written an excellent book on the subject, we do not know what Jesus actually looked like. The Bible tells us absolutely nothing about Jesus’s facial features. The only real interaction with or discussion of his body comes after he is resurrected from the dead when the Apostle Thomas says that he wants to put his hand on the marks of the crucifixion. And that’s it. We don’t know how tall he was, if his nose was crooked, what his hair was like, or if he had smooth skin. We know a little bit about his fashion sense—he advises against wearing flowing robes in Mark 12—and his face shone brighter than the sun during the transfiguration. But there’s nothing that would lead you to swipe left or right on his profile.

What’s strange about this is that the ancient Greeks and Romans were somewhat looks-obsessed: they provide us with wildly racist handbooks that use bodily characteristics to determine and dissect a person’s character. According to these and broader consensus, you could tell the kind of person you were dealing with from their appearance. The Roman Emperor Augustus is described by his biographer Suetonius as “unusually handsome” even though “he cared nothing for personal adornment” and his eyes were so clear and bright it was almost as if they had a certain divine power. The Emperor Otho, who ruled for a mere handful of months, was less fortunate. Suetonius pictures him as unmanly and effeminate: he was “splay-footed and bandy-legged,” wore wigs to conceal his receding hairline, and spent a lot of his time depilating his body and admiring himself in a mirror.