Was This Rally Hijacked by White Supremacists—or Just a Shitshow?

Richmond, Virginia, leaders say white supremacists disguised themselves as Black Lives Matter activists to start chaos at a protest on Saturday. But complicating that story is a more intricate entanglement of rival activist groups and police forces—one that has roiled a season of protests across America.

The protest began with a flyer that no one wants to take credit for, advertising a protest in Richmond’s Monroe Park. Without clear organizers, the rally attracted a crowd of demonstrators at different —and sometimes opposing—points on the political spectrum: anti-fascists, a controversial Black Lives Matter group, and members of the “Boogaloo” movement—a loose right-wing and libertarian scene that, nationally, has overlapped with white supremacists.

As the event wore on, some members of the crowd began to target a controversial militia figure at the front of the march, chanting “Fuck Mike Dunn!” The protest all but imploded from there on out, with police arriving a short time later and deploying less lethal rounds and pepper spray. Amid the chaos, a dump truck and some dumpsters were filmed on fire, and windows were discovered smashed at the city’s Virginia Commonwealth University. Police made six arrests, although the political affiliations of those people are unknown.