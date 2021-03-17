Was Tamika Mallory’s Grammy Spot 'Benefiting Off the Blood’?

Sunday night’s Grammy Awards took a turn for the “woke” worse during a performance from rapper Lil Baby that featured a traumatic reenactment of a Black man shot by the police, with helicopter sirens, protests, and civil unrest.

Just when it seemed as if all of this spectacle couldn’t have gotten any more uncomfortable, a familiar face emerged on the stage for a mid-song rally: none other than controversial activist Tamika Mallory. “It’s a state of emergency. It’s been a hell of a year. Hell for over 400 years. My people, it’s time we stand,” she declared from behind a podium, mid-song. “It’s time we demand the freedom that this land promises. President Biden, we demand justice, equity, policy, and everything else that freedom encompasses, and to accomplish this, we don’t need allies. We need accomplices. It’s bigger than Black and white.”

So far, so good, until she closed her short scene with an odd shout-out: “This is not a trend, this is our plight,” she yelled. “Until freedom!” And then the other staged protesters march on, yelling “until freedom” — which just happens to be the name of her social justice organization that’s already been accused of capitalizing off of dead Black people, including Breonna Taylor.