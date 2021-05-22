Cuyana's Washable Silk Shirt Is My New Everyday Go-To Top

Scouting Report: The Washable Silk Pocket Tee from Cuyana is the perfect transitional top to ease you out of the T-shirts and into office-appropriate with ease.

Silk has been my final frontier for Adult clothes. I have distinct memories of shopping with my mom and seeing silk on the tag and her immediate response was “Are you really going to get that dry cleaned?” and knowing that the answer from me was going to be “No”. But as I’ve gotten older, and within walking distance of a dry cleaner, I thought now would be as good of a time as ever to finally take the plunge into silk. Thankfully, my anxieties over taking care of silk would be thwarted with Cuyana’s washable silk collection.

Washable Silk Pocket Tee Shop at Cuyana $

Cuyana isn’t the first brand to come out with washable silk — Scouted darlings Everlane, Lunya, and Quince all make washable silk garments — but this is the first time I’ve seen the perfect silk T-shirt. The Washable Silk Pocket Tee (is it a tee if it’s not made from cotton?) is my new favorite top to wear with basically any bottom. I wore it to celebrate my dad’s birthday in April with a pair of jeans and sneakers but then paired it with slim trousers and heels to get drinks on the first 80-degree day of the year in NYC. It’s incredibly versatile, something most other silk tops cannot boast. The longer back makes it perfect to tuck into pants and the front pocket detail makes it feel more casual. It’s basically the perfect T-shirt, just a little fancier.

The collection also features joggers, a bomber jacket, and a tank top — all of which can easily be mixed and matched for an elevated silk basic that’s actually easy to take care of.

If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.