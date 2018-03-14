WATCH: ‘Drag Elsa’ Frees Boston Police Van from the Snow

A 37-year-old lawyer named Jason won the hearts of thousands of people on social media Tuesday night when he single-handedly rescued a police van from a bed of snow—while dressed as Queen Elsa from Frozen.

The Queen of Arendelle, also known as Jason Triplett, told the Boston Globe he wore the iconic blue dress and blond braid out to a bar to give his friends a laugh.

“That was worth it enough for me,” he told the newspaper.

While Triplett pushed the van out of the snow, the video shows patrons inside The Gallows bar in Boston’s South End neighborhood cheering “Elsa! Elsa!” Afterward, Triplett gave a curtsey.

The moment, shared on Facebook by Christopher Haynes, had been viewed more than 1.5 million times as of Wednesday morning.

“Yup, that just happened,” Haynes wrote in his post. “Drag ‘Elsa’ just single-handedly pushed out a stuck police wagon. Only in the South End and The Gallows.”

“You can’t make it up,” Haynes later told the Globe. “The great part of the video is it just sort of shows you his unmitigated commitment to helping get the truck unstuck. That’s what makes it really fun.”

A woman who shared the video on Twitter wrote, “A drag queen dressed as Elsa just single-handedly freed a stuck police wagon from a blizzard in the middle of March. If that sentence doesn’t perfectly encapsulate the spirit of Boston, I don’t know what does.”

Boston is in the middle of yet another blizzard, as the city was hit this week with its third nor’easter in 10 days. More than a foot of snow fell on the city Tuesday, and schools remained closed Wednesday.

Boston Police Officer James Kenneally told the Globe that the officers involved in the scene were “especially grateful for the help and would like to thank the Elsa impersonator for the assist.”