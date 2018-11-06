How Will Fringe Right-Wing Outlets Like InfoWars Cover the Election? Watch Here.

Today's elections promise to be thrilling, and what better way to consume the second-by-second coverage than by watching it on fringe right-wing or Kremlin propaganda media outlets?

We've collected all the live streams for your viewing pain pleasure below.

Russia Today

Infowars

NewsMax

America's Web Radio

Other options that aren't available online include One America News, which is channel 347 on DirecTV, or your local Sinclair-owned TV affiliate, if you have one.