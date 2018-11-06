ONLY MASOCHISTS NEED APPLY
How Will Fringe Right-Wing Outlets Like InfoWars Cover the Election? Watch Here.
If Fox News is too liberal for you, we've rounded up some midterm election coverage that could pique your morbid curiosity for how the far-right handles the news.
Today's elections promise to be thrilling, and what better way to consume the second-by-second coverage than by watching it on fringe right-wing or Kremlin propaganda media outlets?
We've collected all the live streams for your viewing
pain pleasure below.
Other options that aren't available online include One America News, which is channel 347 on DirecTV, or your local Sinclair-owned TV affiliate, if you have one.