“Ask me anything, you know me, I’m an open book,” Kathy Griffin’s Kellyanne Conway says in the opening minutes of the new Comedy Central mockumentary, The Fall of Donald Trump. When an off-screen voice asks her, “When’s the last time you saw him?” she shoots back, instinctively, “I’m insulted by the premise of that question.”

The 30-minute special, which will air next Monday, October 22nd at 11 p.m., imagines where The President Show’s Donald Trump—the spot-on Anthony Atamanuik—and those who surround him will be in the year 2030. It’s a simultaneously dark, hilarious and ultimately cathartic look at the seemingly untouchable president’s tragic downfall.

In the exclusive clip above that opens the mockumentary, we get our first hints of where not only Conway but also Vice President Mike Pence (Peter Grosz), Ivanka Trump (Stephanie March), Anthony Scaramucci (Mario Cantone) and Donald Trump Jr. (Adam Pally) have ended up in this post-Trump landscape.

We also learn that Trump has been “missing” ever since a disastrous on-camera deposition with the IRS in 2024. The “beginning of the end,” his confidants reveal, was in 2018 when the Democrats took the House, made Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaker and started impeachment proceedings.

Suffice it to say, things get a lot more messed up from there.