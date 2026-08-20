Think You Know Who’ll Win the US Open? Polymarket Lets You Prove It

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If you’re planning to tune into the U.S. Open this year, there’s a new way to get in on the action (even if your knowledge of tennis begins and ends with Challengers). Polymarket, the popular prediction-market platform, increasingly allows users to trade on the outcomes of real-world events, ranging from politics and pop culture to sports.

Unlike a traditional sportsbook, Polymarket works more like a financial market: Users buy and sell contracts based on whether they think a particular outcome will happen, with prices fluctuating as the market’s collective expectations change. This means you can put your tennis predictions to the test while seeing what thousands of other traders think will happen in real time.

Polymarket.

The timing is especially fitting for this year’s U.S. Open. Polymarket recently became the ATP Tour’s official prediction-market partner, expanding its presence in professional tennis and integrating real-time prediction markets with live match coverage.