Watergate Reporter Carl Bernstein Has a Fox News Theory

Veteran journalist Carl Bernstein has been around the block when it comes to reporting on American politics and news.

He’s covered multiple presidencies throughout his career, starting with John F. Kennedy when he was just 16 years old, and has written both local and national stories, including a very famous one alongside reporter Bob Woodward. Most people refer to it as Watergate. Ring a bell?

While he spends a lot of time looking back at said history (he wrote a book about the first five years of his career called Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom) the famed journo joined co-host Molly Jong-Fast on The New Abnormal to talk about what’s going on in the media world and politicians today.