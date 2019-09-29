Watergate Vet: Here’s How to Impeach and Remove a President

Now that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced that official impeachment proceedings are underway against President Donald Trump, the question is what is the best way forward.

The Constitution does not prescribe rules of procedure for the House—it just states that the House must vote by a simple majority to impeach, and the Senate must convict by a two-thirds vote after a trial in order to remove a president from office.

Two presidents have been impeached by the House, but no president has ever been convicted by the Senate. Richard Nixon, after a bipartisan vote for impeachment in the House Judiciary Committee on which I then sat, resigned in the face of overwhelming evidence and the certainty of both impeachment by the whole House and conviction by the Senate.