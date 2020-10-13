This Device Will Actually Make You Look Forward to Flossing Your Teeth

Get the Waterpik Electric Dental Flosser for 43% off

In just one minute a day, remove up to 99% of plaque with this American Dental Association-approved irrigating system. It rotates 360 degrees for an easier reach, and is safe for the dishwasher. Read more about its features here.

Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.

Raise your hand if you’ve ever lied to your dentist about flossing every day. With the Waterpik, you won’t have to, because you’ll actually look forward to the necessary dental hygiene habit. Delivering 1,400 water pulses per minute, you can customize your pressure, and even treat yourself to a relaxing gum massage to reward yourself for your efforts. After trying the Waterpik, you’ll have very little reason to go back to regular tooth floss.

Waterpik WP-660 Water Flosser 43% Off Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.