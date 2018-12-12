Wax Museum’s Living Diorama of Meghan and Harry Spooks the World

Madame Tussauds—the famous wax museum—has created a tableau vivant of Harry and Meghan to celebrate the festive season, and the internet thinks it is the creepiest thing ever.

Although many fans were under the impression the freakish display was animatronic wax figurines, it has now emerged that a more low-fi technique is at play; the effect is actually being achieved by the relatively simple means of... two actors donning silicone masks of the famous couple.

The two actors then run through a series of poses and situations, which should redound with homely reassurance but are bizarrely troubling in their own right.

Meghan and Harry wear Christmas sweaters!

See the happy couple decorate their first tree as man and wife!

Gasp in amazement as Harry kneels and gazes tenderly into his pregnant wife’s eyes!

Sleep tight.