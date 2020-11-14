Here’s What to Shop From Wayfair’s Early Black Friday Sale

Black Friday is earlier this year which is great because it means you don’t have to go shopping on a full belly of Thanksgiving food, and you can do it all online right now. Wayfair has already launched hundreds of Black Friday deals, discounting home goods, kitchenware, bedding, and plenty more. To help you find what you’re looking for, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.
Reversible Microfiber Comforter
Down From $135
SleepTrue Plush Hybrid Serta Mattress
Down From $750
Cuisinart 11-Piece Cookware Set
Down From $300
Wayfair Basics 1800 Series Sheet Set
Down From $52
30” Barrel Charcoal Grill
Down From $140
KitchenAid Stand Mixer
Down From $600
Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor
Down From $365
Dyson Ball Animal 2
Down From $500
Ergonomic Office Chair
Down From $164
All Modern Cotton Bath Towel Set
Down From $63
