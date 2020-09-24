We Beat Back the Russians. The Troll-in-Chief Is Still Ahead.

What if we cracked down on Russian trolls and it didn’t matter?

That’s the situation the United States faces as Election Day draws near. Yes, the President of the United States is still besotted by a diminutive Russian dictator. Yes, his minions who play legally acting officials on TV try to squelch even the tamest of warnings about Russian interference. And, yes, the president’s pals are still working arm-in-arm with men they know to be Russian agents.

But even against those headwinds, the job of an Internet Research Agency troll is even less rewarding in lolz than it is in rubles this time around. In the years since 2016, In the years since 2016, America’s social media platforms, government agencies, and ordinary folks have gotten better at spotting and slowing down Russian trolls. So hooray America? Hardly.