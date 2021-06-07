Grill Seafood and Veggies with Ease with a Little Help from Weber

Scouting Report: This sleek-looking pan, perfect for sautéeing veggies, grilling seafood, and more, turns the average grill into an accomplished multi-tasker. It’s dishwasher safe, too.

My family is a grilling family. I’m talking about the kind of grilling family that uses the grill every single night of summer, wet weather notwithstanding (and there’s plenty of that, here on the East Coast). My husband has perfected his char and smoke game, and, for the most part, we have it all down to a science. But one problem that has always plagued us grill lovers is the problem of those grates. Asparagus, shrimp, scallops, onions, pieces of fruit: these are the types of foods destined for oblivion when they fall from the grill gaps into the Great Unknown.

The answer, I’ve found, is this ingenious grill pan, which allows you to simultaneously grill food and not lose it (that last part is actually really important, and anyone who has tried grilling shrimp knows what I’m talking about). This dishwasher-safe pan fits right over the grates of your grill and snaps into place easily. With its low-profile sides, it keeps food contained without steaming them. Best of all, the bottom of the pan, with its cross-hatch pattern, gives food its own “grill marks.”

Weber Grill Pan Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

But it also solves one of the most annoying parts of grilling small items: using tongs to delicately turn foods. Grills are hot, and you have to stand pretty close to those grates to tend to the meticulous work, say, of flipping individual asparagus spears, many of which are no doubt destined to fall to their asparagus death in the process. With the Weber grill pan, you can scoop items together in one fell swoop, saving time, energy, and ultimately, asparagus.

You can buy other brands of grill-topping pans, of course, like the Nordic Ware nonstick version (twice as expensive, not dishwasher-safe), or the All-Clad Stainless Steel Outdoor Roasting Pan (a little deeper, which can promote steaming). But the Weber is an affordable, high-performing pan that, at just under $25, won’t break the bank. Its slim profile makes it easy to store in my Kitchen of Many Things as well. I doubt I’ll get tired of grilling asparagus anytime soon, but the good news is that peach season is right around the corner, and those peaches are tried-and-true grill pan material.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.