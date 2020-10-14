One of Our Favorite Memory Foam Pillows Is 30% Off

- Save 30% on a WEEKENDER Memory Foam Pillow
- Soft and supportive, this memory foam pillow is ventilated so there is no warm side. It’s no wonder it’s one of our favorites.
Ever wake up in the middle of the night in a sweat? Well, this pillow is here to help solve that problem. It’s made of memory foam so it’s almost too comfortable, and importantly, it has a ventilated design, allowing for maximum airflow so you can always enjoy the cool side of the pillow.
