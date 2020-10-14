One of Our Favorite Memory Foam Pillows Is 30% Off

Ever wake up in the middle of the night in a sweat? Well, this pillow is here to help solve that problem. It’s made of memory foam so it’s almost too comfortable, and importantly, it has a ventilated design, allowing for maximum airflow so you can always enjoy the cool side of the pillow.

WEEKENDER Memory Foam Pillow 30% Off Buy on Amazon $ 21 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.