Bearaby Launches the Tree Napper, a Weighted Blanket Made from Wood Pulp-Derived Fabric

Just when you thought you hit peak weighted blanket, Bearaby comes and changes everything. In honor of Earth Day, the weighted blanket brand has debuted the Tree Napper, a weighted blanket made exclusively from TENCEL Lycocell, a fabric derived from the wood pulp of eucalyptus trees.

While the original Bearaby Napper was made from naturally weighted vegan cotton yarn (unlike the synthetic or glass beads like weighted blankets), the Tree Napper takes things one step further. The wide-looped woven design is “produced through an environmentally responsible closed-loop process that uses ten times less water than traditional fabrics” according to the brand’s press release. Now, the Bearaby Napper is not only the best-looking weighted blanket on the market, but it’s also environmentally-friendly.

The Tree Napper will come in three weights: 15 pounds, 20 pounds, and 25 pounds (it’s recommended you use one that’s 10% of your body weight) and will come in four gorgeous summer hues: Hibiscus, Lavender, Sunflower, and May Lily. Priced between $249 and $279 depending on weight, the Tree Napper is a statement piece not just for its looks but also for its eco-conscious design. The modern pattern isn’t just for aesthetic either—the woven design and lightweight eucalyptus fabric make the blanket breathable.

Plus, Bearaby partnered with One Tree Planted so that a tree is planted for every Tree Napper purchase made.

