Journey along with a former CIA officer in a wheelchair as she’s carried around Machu Picchu. Go inside an often overlooked Chicago church designed by a starchitect that hid one of the world’s most precious pieces of art. Raft down a river in Colombia before a dam makes it disappear. Gawk at the sumptuous architecture of pre-Communist Bucharest.

Welcome to Daily Beast Travel, a new vertical we’re thrilled to launch today that will bring you these kinds of stories every week.

Daily Beast Travel will connect readers with high-quality journalism that is fun, thought-provoking, and world-expanding. In a time where luxury in travel means getting away from the crowds, we’ll take readers to destinations they’ve never heard of and show new sides of places that have seemingly been instagrammed to death.

We’ll stay true to our site’s signature high-low vision, and will also introduce several new writers and contributors who will break stereotypes of mainstream travel content with all races, genders, orientations, ages, and specially abled writers sharing their experiences with readers.

I’m personally excited for The Daily Beast to have the chance to be the place readers look to for inspiration and ideas. Beyond the exhilaration of new adventures, few things have the power to undermine the unhealthy confidence of ignorance like travel.