Can anyone actually manage an administration run by Donald Trump?

That’s just one of the questions tackled on the latest episode of OMNISHAMBLES. Sam Stein, Erin Banco, and Asawin Suebsaeng break down another chaotic week in Washington. There were big staffing shakeups, Special Counsel sentencing memos, detailed descriptions of just how much Paul Manafort lied to prosecutors. Plus, toilet talk.

Swin gets into the blow by blow of John Kelly’s time as Chief of Staff in the White House, and how his removal is welcome news among some at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and many outside of it. Swin also breaks down why Trump’s first choice as a replacement, Nick Ayers, refused to serve for a two year term, and whether anyone who does take the role will ever be good enough for the president.

Erin jumps into a conversation about what’s still to come in the Mueller investigation, including revelations on how the infamous Trump Tower Moscow deal died.

And Sam talks about the fabulous life of a D.C. media superstar—including managing his kid’s 4:48 AM wakeup time.

Listen to OMNISHAMBLES for free on Apple Podcasts and Google Play.