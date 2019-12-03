‘We’ll Send People After You’: Georgetown Basketball Players Accused of Sexual Assault, Burglary, and Threats

Three Georgetown University basketball players were served restraining orders last month over accusations of a sexual assault, a burglary, and threats against a victim and her roommates if they reported the crimes.

Despite the myriad of legal filings related to the case over the past few months—which came to light on Monday—all three men played in the school’s last game on Saturday. At least one of the men allegedly involved in the crimes left the team on Monday.

Players Myron Gardner, Josh LeBlanc, and Galen Alexander were served restraining orders after one was granted on behalf of a purported victim, a Georgetown student, on Nov. 12. The student’s request, filed in Superior Court for the District of Columbia, accused the 6-foot-6 Gardner, a freshman from Detroit, of “sexual harassment and assault” at her home on Sept. 15, which she said was burglarized the next day by Gardner, LeBlanc, and Alexander, court records show.

The student asked that the players “stay away from myself, my friends, and my home” and claimed the three men have been “harassing and threatening” her since she filed reports against them with both the Metropolitan Police Department and the Georgetown University Police Department.

Those police reports allege that the men committed burglary and threat of bodily harm on the evening of Sept. 16, purportedly taking a PlayStation, a digital camera, and shoes from the woman’s home and telling her and her roommates: “If you tell anyone we’ll send people after you.”

The following week, her roommate said, LeBlanc, a sophomore, continued to threaten the pair verbally and through text messages.

The court granted the woman a temporary restraining order on Nov. 12 until she can obtain a hearing for a preliminary injunction. One of her roommates separately filed for a temporary restraining order against LeBlanc and Alexander on Nov. 5 in the case. It was also granted.

The Georgetown University basketball team announced on Monday evening that LeBlanc and another sophomore player, James Akinjo, would be transferring out of the program. Akinjo, a star point guard, is not named in any of the complaints viewed by The Daily Beast. His departure is related to basketball, according to The Athletic.

Head Coach Patrick Ewing said in a brief statement that both men “will not be playing for the men’s basketball team effective immediately and will not be members of the team for the remainder of the season.” Both players are reportedly in the transfer portal.

Though LeBlanc missed a Nov. 6 game between Georgetown and Mount St. Mary’s, he has reportedly played an average of 19.2 minutes in every game since. Meanwhile, Alexander has played in every game of the season, and Gardner reportedly only missed a Nov. 21 game. Georgetown has not publicly acknowledged if either Alexander or Gardner have been punished.

“Georgetown takes student conduct issues very seriously and ensures that they are investigated thoroughly,” the school said in a statement on Monday evening. “While we are not able to comment on specific cases, we have processes for investigating and adjudicating alleged violations for our student code that are fair to both parties. We encourage any student who has a concern to be in contact with the Georgetown University Police Department or the Office of Student Conduct.”