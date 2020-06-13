We’re Living Through a Historic Surge of Freedom—and Trump and His GOP Hate It

Fifty years from now, historians will point to this moment as one of the great surges of freedom in American history.

Think about that—be alert, as you slog through your daily grind, to what a thrill it is for all of us to be here as this mass movement continues day after day, to see it bring together millions of patriots of all races, across the country and the world and, most importantly, force all this dramatic and sudden change. States and cities—and even countries, i.e. France—are banning chokeholds and taking other overdue steps. Confederate statues finally being hauled down.

It’s totally exhilarating even during a pandemic, during an economic crisis, to see the people of the United States finally rise up to say enough is enough—that we no longer want to be a country where black men are choked to death by police, or where you can’t take a stroll in a park in certain cities without passing a monument to men who committed treason against the United States for the purpose of defending slavery.