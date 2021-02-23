This Workout Shirt Is So Great, I Wear It When I’m Not Exercising

What makes a good gym shirt? It seems to me like there are two sides of a spectrum (and no middle ground). Either, I end up wearing a raggedy old tee I’ve had for way too long and likely got for free, or on the flip side, a hyper-athletic shirt that feels like it was designed more for LeBron’s insane fitness regime than it was for me, a writer who likes to ride his bike and go on an occasional run. Whichever option I choose, it ends up looking a little silly, at least on me. The shirts I’m used to wearing are for working out in—that’s it. Well, this was before I gave this tee from Western Rise a shot.

I hadn’t heard of Western Rise before, but once I slipped on this tee, I wanted to know everything about them. The Session Tee is so light, it doesn’t even feel like I’m wearing a shirt while I have it on. It’s soft, and made out of a 100% polyester mesh double knit fabric that feels like waffle knit on the most miniature of scales. This keeps sweat from building up and reduces odor as well, keeping the shirt from feeling like it’s sticking to you during a workout. The shirt also has seams on the shoulders to give it some shape, and some details around the bottom to make it hang on your body a little better, too. But most of all, it’s discrete—it doesn’t look like it’s designed for LeBron, but I’d be interested to hear what he would say about it (my DMs are open, King James). It’s a shirt I could pair with jeans and forget that I just spent the last thirty minutes lifting kettlebells.

Regardless though, the Session Tee has been my go-to for exercise, and better yet, I don’t feel like I need to change before I head out and run an errand. This shirt is so great, I never want to take it off.

Session Tee Buy at Western Rise $ 68

