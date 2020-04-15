Jeffrey Wright on How Trump’s Shoddy Coronavirus Response Is ‘by Design’ to Seize Power

Westworld star Jeffrey Wright was in London in early January filming The Batman—Hollywood’s latest epic interpretation of the DC Comics franchise in which he plays Gotham Police Commissioner James Gordon—when he started paying close attention to the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China.

“I googled Wuhan to see where the town was and realized that it wasn’t a town at all but in fact a city of 11 million people, and a transportation hub with trains and airplanes going throughout China as well as international flights, including flights to the United States,” Wright told The Daily Beast. “What we knew at the time was that the virus spread essentially like the common cold. I realized that this was a story to keep an eye on.”

When he wasn’t on call for scenes in the movie, Wright took side trips to Paris and Biarritz—“dodging the pathogen,” as he put it—but by late January, he could see the potential catastrophe looming over America.