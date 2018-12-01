What A Stink: How Meghan Markle Wanted Air Fresheners for ‘Musty’ 550-Year-Old Chapel

It’s another day of challenging headlines for Meghan Markle this weekend, as two separate reports claim firstly that she asked if air fresheners could be sprayed in the 550-year old chapel in which she was married to Prince Harry in May, and secondly that her relationship with Kate hit the skids after she was slapped down by Kate after she chastised a member of Kate’s staff in the run-up to her weddign to Prince Harry.

The Sun reports that Meghan and Kate fell out after Meghan berated a member of Kate’s staff.

Kate, 36, is said to have told Meghan: “That’s unacceptable, they’re my staff and I speak to them.”

The Sun says that Kensington Palace has denied reports of the row.

Meanwhile the Daily Mail reports that Meghan asked if air-freshening atomisers could be sprayed in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor to mask what she described as a ‘musty’ smell in the chapel.

The source said: “Apparently Meghan didn't like the smell of the chapel, which, as you would expect, is a little musty. It's not unpleasant at all, though.

“It just smells how you would expect an old building to smell. And that's something the Royal Family are particularly used to.

“Meghan wanted staff to go around with these atomisers, like spritzer guns, and spray the chapel with scent before anyone arrived.”

Royal Household staff reportedly said no.

The source told the Mail: “I don't believe they said no because they thought it could affect the chapel in any way. It was simply the principle of the thing. This is a place that has held royal weddings, funerals and even contains the Royal Vault. I don't believe a request of that nature had been made before.”

The source stressed the request had caused 'no falling out' but added, “Frankly it was all a bit ridiculous and rather over the top.”