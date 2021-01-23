What Beats a Bungling Government? We’re About to Find Out.

For the last four years the Trump administration has been at war with many things and many people, but one thread that’s been continuous throughout is their obsessive desire to destroy the government they failed to run. Over the last four years, the entire Republican Party has often seemed against government intervention or government anything, including government doing its job. Donald Trump has spent more time breaking the government than trying to fix it. He went to war with the Post Office, he declared COVID to be the states’ problem, and he refused to enact the Defense Production Act, which would have been an easy win for Trump.

This anti-government government has been a particularly problematic way to run a country during a pandemic when Americans desperately need the government to roll out the vaccine and get a plan together to put said vaccine in people’s arms. Luckily, the guy America just elected to replace Trump is his exact opposite.

One must look no further than Joe Biden’s love of Amtrak to know that Joe Biden believes in the federal government. Biden is after all a creature of the government: He did six terms in the Senate and served two stints as vice president. He, unlike the reality television host, understands how government works, and more importantly, he wants government to work, unlike many Republicans who seem to be in it to destroy it.