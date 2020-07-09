What Disney World Staff Fear Most as It Barrels Toward Reopening

“RoboCosmetologist” is how Serena James says she feels in a mask and face shield as she resumes work at Disney World amid Florida’s COVID-19 explosion.

The official reopening is not until Saturday, but the 47-year-old hair and makeup stylist has been back on the job since last week. And where RoboCop of the movies is impervious to bullets, James continues to feel vulnerable to the virus despite Disney’s extensive safety measures.

With its mandatory masking, ubiquitous hand sanitizer, and plexiglass partitions everywhere, Disney World now looks as if it had been renamed “Dr. Fauci’s Neighborhood.”