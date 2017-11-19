What Happens When You Like, Or Even Love, a Sexual Harasser?

When Democratic Senator Al Franken was accused of sexual harassment on Thursday, my phone lit up with messages from friends on a text chain reacting to the news, just as they’ve done with every other high-profile person called out for groping or raping or masturbating in front of women (and some men).

But the nature of their reaction to the Franken news was different this time: instead of the usual expressions of outrage and disgust, there was a collective gasp and lamenting chorus of “oh no”s.

They pored over the picture of him appearing to grope his accuser, the model turned radio host Leannn Tweeden, and debated whether his hands were actually on her breasts or simply hovering over them. They couldn’t believe Franken would forced himself on another woman and shove his tongue down her throat. How could a good guy like him do such a thing?

No one wants to think of someone they love, or anyone they admire and respect, as a monster. But as more and more people come forward with stories of harassment and assault, more and more people are having to reckon with this conflict.

Sarah Silverman was the first to do so publicly. “Can you love someone who did bad things?” she asked in the beginning of her Hulu Show, “I Love You, America” in a reference to her longtime friendship with fellow comedian Louis C.K., who confessed last week to masturbating in front of numerous women against their will.

"I hope it’s OK if I am, at once, very angry for the women he wronged and the culture that enabled it, and also sad, because he’s my friend," Silverman said.

Ever since the Weinstein allegations came out, the public has been quick to label him and others subsequently accused of sexual misconduct as subhuman.

The day Weinstein was officially fired from the studio he co-founded, Stephen Colbert called out the Hollywood mogul’s “monstrous behavior” on his late-night show and referred to him as a “human Shrek.”

We’ve villainized Kevin Spacey, James Toback, Roy Moore, Brett Ratner and many others, including Louis C.K., not only because their alleged actions are morally repugnant, but because labeling them villains is a way of emotionally and psychologically distancing “them” from “us.”

It’s the same reason why Franken attempted to separate his alleged behavior from his identity in his second statement on Thursday, after his initial apology was scrutinized. “I respect women,” he said. “I don’t respect men who don’t. And the fact that my own actions have given people a good reason to doubt that makes me feel ashamed.”

Similarly, when George Takei denied accusations that he assaulted a model in 1981, he stressed that such non-consensual acts “are anathema to me and my personal code of conduct.” And when Dustin Hoffman issued a statement apologizing for his alleged behavior on the set of Tootsie, he insisted that he has “the utmost respect for women” and that his behavior “is not reflective of who I am.”

It’s comforting to tell ourselves that the Weinsteins of the world are monsters and villains, that horrible acts are only committed by horrible people. But that mindset obscures the reality that good people can do bad things, and those bad things themselves vary in badness.

The 'one monster fits all' thesis makes us more inclined to make excuses for them, as my friends did with Franken. It makes us more likely to be stunned by the “magnitude of the problem,” and then to normalize or dismiss abusive behavior.

But the more allegations come to light, the more we will have to reckon with the fact that the people we love--husbands, fathers, brothers and friends--are capable of doing monstrous and bad things. Subsequently, we will have to ask ourselves what is the right way to treat those men.

We should not also rush, as my colleague Erin Gloria Ryan wrote, to the same blanket judgments on all the allegations. Some of the incidents are demonstrably worse than the others. Not all men should be judged the same.

The sooner we accept these messy and painful realities, the sooner we’ll be able to confront this raw new world in a productive way. Only then can we prevent history from repeating itself when the flood of post-Weinstein allegations inevitably ebbs, and we begin to craft a hopefully healthier and more honest world of work-places for both men and women.