What if We Vaccinated Young Idiots First?

A week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency-use authorization to Pfizer’s novel coronavirus vaccine, and with another vaccine from Moderna on the way, the question of whom to vaccinate first looms larger than ever.

Vaccinations have begun at hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies all over America. In line with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every state is reserving initial doses of the two-dose vaccine for frontline health care workers and residents and staff of nursing homes—populations that are uniquely vulnerable to the virus owing, respectively, to their exposure to infected people and co-morbidities.

Welcome to Rabbit Hole, where we dive deep on the biggest story. It’s for Beast Inside members only. Join up today.