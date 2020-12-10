What Kind of People Terrify a COVID Patriot’s Children?

Armed anti-mask protesters who dare to call themselves patriots again arrived outside Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo’s home in Idaho early Tuesday evening.

The 40-year-old Boise native was at her office, preparing to vote by Zoom on a mask mandate that would help defend this corner of America when we are facing the most deadly threat in our history. Her physician husband was at work and her recently widowed mother was out walking the dog.

So Lachiondo’s two boys, aged 12 and 8, were alone inside the tidy one-story house when their curving suburban street lawns filled with the sounds of people aggressively betraying our country during an unprecedented national emergency. The protesters had been there before to denounce as a threat to their liberty any requirement to take a proven precaution to save the lives of their fellow Americans. The gathering darkness filed with the sounds of their unreasoning fury.