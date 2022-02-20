What Made ‘Abolish the Police’ Activists Change Course

BONUS PODCAST

Gal Beckerman, editor at The Atlantic, explains why places like Twitter are no longer cutting it when it comes to social movements.

The Daily Beast

Could modern social movements exist without the internet? Gal Beckerman, editor at The Atlantic, thinks so.

When writing his book, The Quiet Before, he noticed that spaces with old-fashioned human-to-human connection can be just as effective, if not more, than spaces like Twitter.

Beckerman tells Molly Jong-Fast in this bonus episode of The New Abnormal how the Black Lives Matter movement is a prime example. In 2016, activists leading the “Abolish the Police” drive decided to take their organizing efforts off the internet altogether for a period of time in what became known as a “blackout.” In the process, they discovered something they weren’t expecting.